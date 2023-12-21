Top 9 women’s health tips to ensure your festive season stays uninterrupted

The holiday season is upon us and as you gear up for festive fun, Salome, the women's health brand under the umbrella of 3Sixty Biomedicine, is here to be your health companion. With a mission to empower women, Salome is sharing important health tips that will keep you thriving and feeling your best, all while maintaining your style.

Say goodbye to period fatigue and discomfort as you embrace a carefree holiday experience guided by expert recommendations. Redefining rest: the power of beauty sleep At the end of a stressful year, make rest a priority by aiming for a solid eight to nine hours of sleep each night. Embrace rejuvenation as a holiday goal, and watch as you wake up feeling energised and ready to take on the day.

Empowering menstruators Don't let your period get in the way of your holiday plans. For those with heavy menstrual bleeding, prioritise comfort by opting for loose clothing and 12-hour period products. Salome recommends night-time pads, menstrual cups, period underwear and tampons for a worry-free experience. Feel confident and free to enjoy every moment without discomfort.

During the holiday season, women should continue to manage their menstrual health effectively. This includes following a regular menstrual hygiene routine and promptly addressing any unusual symptoms or changes in menstrual patterns. Busting myths, one splash at a time Who says you can't swim during your period? It's time to challenge that myth. Engage in gentle exercises like swimming to stay cool and release those feel-good endorphins.

If swimming isn't your thing, low-stress activities such as hiking, dancing and yoga stretches can help manage pain and mood swings. Dive into the holiday season with confidence! Mindful eating

Indulge in the holiday spirit without the bloating. Avoid foods that can cause bloating, like dairy and high-sodium options. Instead, make conscious, healthy choices that will support your body during your menstrual cycle. And don't forget to stay hydrated – it's a gift your body will thank you for. It's easy to indulge in rich and sugary foods during the holidays, but practising mindful eating can help you maintain a healthy balance.

Excessive sugar can wreak havoc on your hormones. Listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues, savour each bite, and choose nutritious options whenever possible. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains into your meals. Limit alcohol consumption While it's common to indulge in festive drinks during the holidays, excessive alcohol consumption can disrupt hormonal balance and affect reproductive health.

Women should be mindful of their alcohol intake and practice moderation. Practise safe sex If sexually active, practising safe sex is crucial for reproductive health and preventing sexually transmitted infections. Be proactive in using protection and maintaining open communication with sexual partners.

Maintain regular health check-ups Women should prioritise their reproductive health by scheduling regular gynaecological exams and screenings. Keeping up with routine health check-ups, even during the holiday season, is important for early detection and prevention of reproductive health issues. Prioritise mental health

The holidays can bring about emotional challenges for many women. Prioritising mental health and seeking support from professionals, friends or family members can contribute to overall well-being and safe holidays for everyone﻿. Take time for self-care Amidst the holiday chaos, carve out time for self-care. Focus on doing things that bring you joy and let go of the guilt. Self-care is crucial for your sense of personal well-being.