Top five natural oils you can use to balance your skin’s pH

In a world where many people are concerned about skincare, they seem to overlook one of the significant aspects of the skin: its pH balance. Like the delicate ecosystem, our skin thrives with a specific pH range. It all starts with understanding the importance of pH balance and incorporating natural ingredients to maintain it.

Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, helps us understand the skin pH better, and what can be done to make it balance. Essentially, pH measures the acidity or alkalinity of a substance on a scale of 0 to 14. Healthy skin should have a pH between 4.5 and 5.5, making it slightly acidic. This acidic mantle is vital in acting as a protective barrier against harmful bacteria, environmental pollutants, and moisture loss. Disturbing the balance causes the skin to be vulnerable to irritation, inflammation and various dermatological issues.

“Maintaining the skin's natural pH balance is paramount for overall skin health. A balanced pH promotes a strong barrier function, preventing moisture loss and shielding against external aggressors,” says Sherwin. “It also regulates the activity of enzymes involved in skin renewal and repair processes. Furthermore, balanced pH levels support the efficacy of skincare products, ensuring optimal absorption and effectiveness.” With all the environment stressors and the weather changes, your skin may be slightly off balance in winter.

The good about the skin's pH is that if it is not balanced, you can use natural ingredients to balance it. As a natural skincare expert, Sherwin shares the top five oils best for balancing the skin’s pH. Baobab oil Extracted from the majestic “tree of life”, baobab oil is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids. Its pH-balancing properties stem from its ability to absorb quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue.

Applying baobab oil helps replenish the skin's natural lipid barrier, supporting its pH balance. Additionally, its high vitamin C content aids in collagen synthesis, promoting skin elasticity and resilience. Baobab oil comes from the Baobab tree, also known as the “tree of life”. Picture: Pexels. Marula oil Taken from the kernels of the marula fruit, marula oil is renowned for its nourishing and pH-balancing properties.

Its fatty acids and antioxidants play a significant role in maintaining the skin's pH equilibrium while providing deep hydration and protection against environmental stressors. Its lightweight texture is a bonus as it is suitable for all skin types, promoting a radiant glow without clogging pores or causing irritation. Marula oil is extracted from the kernels of the marula fruit. Picture: Pexels. Shea butter

This moisturiser is known as a pH-balancing powerhouse because of its moisturising and emollient properties. Extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, shea butter is packed with vitamins A, E, and F, along with essential fatty acids, which are essential in pH-balancing by forming a protective barrier on the skin, sealing in moisture and shielding against external aggressors. Due to its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, shea butter is suitable for dry, sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

Shea butter is a pH-balancing powerhouse because of its moisturising and emollient properties. Picture: Pexels. Almond oil Cold-pressed from sweet almonds, almond oil is a lightweight yet deeply nourishing oil that helps balance the skin's pH. Its vitamin E, antioxidants, and oleic acid play a significant role in making it the best oil for hydrating and softening the skin while promoting pH equilibrium.

Due to its gentle nature, almond oil is suitable for sensitive skin types, soothing irritation and redness. It also helps maintain the skin’s elasticity and suppleness, contributing to a youthful appearance. Cold-pressed almond oil helps soften the skin. Picture: Pexels. Sesame seed oil Taken from the seeds of the Sesamum indicum plant, sesame seed oil is renowned for its numerous skincare benefits, including its pH-balancing properties.

This oil has a pH level that closely resembles the skin's natural acidic mantle, typically falling within the range of 4.5 to 5.5, making it the best choice for maintaining the skin's equilibrium without causing disruption or irritation. Rich in fatty acids such as linoleic acid and oleic acid, sesame seed oil forms a lightweight, protective barrier on the skin’s surface. This barrier helps prevent moisture loss and shields the skin from environmental pollutants and irritants. By supporting the skin’s barrier function, sesame seed oil contributes to pH balance by preserving the integrity of the acid mantle.