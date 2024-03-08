Top visible benefits of micro-needling

Following a healthy skincare routine has many benefits for the skin, including minimising ageing. However, some people need more than just products to keep their skin intact. They need something more advanced like micro-needling to get more vitamin A delivered to the skin, to enhance the benefits and achieve better results.

“The concept of micro-needling was born at the time when the world was going mad for invasive treatments like destructive laser therapy and deep dermal peels,” says Dr Des Fernandes, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. “I needed to find a way that allowed the skin to get more effects from vitamin A to achieve better results. In 1997, I needled myself for the first time using a tattoo pen. Dissatisfied with the experience, I had several micro-needling rollers produced, testing them on myself. “This was ultimately the birth of medical and surgical needling treatments to improve the appearance of wrinkles, acne scars and stretch marks.”

Micro-needling is one of the most sought-after skincare treatments, especially by those who want effective results sooner rather than later. Asked how the treatment benefits the skin, Dr Fernandes says micro-needling allows for optimum absorption of active ingredients into the skin. Micro-needling is a non-invasive treatment. Picture: File. “Micro-needling creates tiny micro-channels in the upper layers of the skin. The active ingredients from home treatment products are then able to reach into the depths of the skin exponentially more effectively than by simply applying the products topically.

“The higher the levels of vitamin A and vitamin C that can penetrate the lower layers of the epidermis, the more collagen can be made.” He also adds that besides restoring the skin’s tightness, micro needling helps reduce pigmentation. “Micro-needling, done in conjunction with scientifically proven professional skin care products, has been seen to encourage the top layer of skin to regenerate, thereby reducing the appearance of pigmentation,” says Dr Fernandes.