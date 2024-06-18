Uncle Waffles gets a special invitation to attend Paris Fashion Week

Music sensation Uncle Waffles is more than an Amapiano artist, she’s a fashionista.
The Swati-born star, who has made a name for herself as an international DJ, is also on the radar of international fashion labels.
Taking to X, Waffles shared with her more than 400 000 followers that she’s attending Paris Fashion Week as a guest of Louis Vuitton.
The special invitation, which contained some gifts, noted that Waffles was to experience the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear collection.
Her fans expressed their excitement and reminded her that she did great by not listening to the negative comments about her.
“Imagine if someone told her not to be a DJ because there’s already so many female DJs. 🥹 love this for her,” commented @itsellieord.
Waffles, who is already in Paris, has met up with Pharrell Williams, the creative director of the brand.
On Monday, June 17, she visited the Louis Vuitton headquarters to fit the outfit for the main show on June 18 at the La Maison de l’UNESCO in Paris.
In other news, Waffles recently performed at the Parklife Festival in Manchester, United Kingdom.
She shut it down as she dedicated the performance to the Youth Day in South Africa by wearing a school uniform to commemorate an historically significant day, especially for the youth.