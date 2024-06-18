Uncle Waffles gets a special invitation to attend Paris Fashion Week

The Swati-born star, who has made a name for herself as an international DJ, is also on the radar of international fashion labels.

Music sensation Uncle Waffles is more than an Amapiano artist, she’s a fashionista.

Taking to X, Waffles shared with her more than 400 000 followers that she’s attending Paris Fashion Week as a guest of Louis Vuitton.

The special invitation, which contained some gifts, noted that Waffles was to experience the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear collection.

Her fans expressed their excitement and reminded her that she did great by not listening to the negative comments about her.