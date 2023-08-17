Under pressure: Chefs tips on how to buy the best cuts of meat on a budget

Budgeting is an essential part of life that is not always very fun. But when we do the sums and land on what our spending allows, the weekly menu can be tight. And when the price of meat fluctuates, it can be tricky to continually incorporate it into our regular shop.

Below, executive chef at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Slobodan Stefanovic shares a few tips to help you navigate the meat aisle like a pro. “In a world where culinary delights are often associated with high costs, there's good news for budget-conscious foodies: you don't have to break the bank to savour the best cuts of meat. With a bit of know-how and some strategic shopping, you can enjoy high-quality cuts of meat without emptying your wallet,” notes Stefanovic.

Before heading to the grocery store, take a few minutes to plan your meals for the week. Meal planning around your predetermined protein budget will not only save you money but stop you from overbuying. Pro tip: Never do a grocery shop on an empty stomach. Your hunger will trick you into buying all kinds of unnecessary dry wors snacks and salami sticks.

Eat before and be prepared with your meal plan in hand. Explore local butchers Local butchers often offer more competitive prices and personalised service compared to big supermarkets. Getting to know your butcher could also lead to insider tips on sales, promotions, and recommendations on budget-friendly cuts.

Embrace tough or cheaper cuts Tougher cuts of meat, such as brisket, short ribs, blade steaks, shanks, or shin, are usually less expensive but can be transformed into delectable dishes with the right cooking methods. Consider using a slow cooker or pressure cooker to break down the toughness and create succulent, melt-in-your-mouth results.

Pro tip: Using a pressure cooker or slow cooker during the day while you are at work might save you from resorting to expensive take-out due to load shedding. Check the schedule and try to plan ahead. Buy in bulk Purchasing meat in larger quantities can lead to significant savings. Ask your butcher to cut and portion the meat for you. Divide the meat into individual portions and freeze what you won't use immediately.

This approach not only saves money but also reduces the frequency of trips to the shops. Pro tip: Buying in bulk could look like buying double portions of mince to make bolognese for dinner and still having enough to take to work the next day, so you are not tempted to order something when that lunchtime hunger hits. Consider whole or half cuts

Buying a whole chicken or a larger cut of meat and breaking it down yourself can save you money. While it requires a bit more effort, you'll get more for your money and can use the leftover parts for making stocks or broths. Pro tip: When you buy a whole cut, you are getting the bones and cartilage as well, which I believe is a gift. Boil the bones over low heat for 4 - 6 hours, add in carrots, onions, and celery to make your own stock. Pour into ice cube trays and freeze. This saves you buying stock and is much lower in sodium.

Compare prices Do not settle for the first price you see. Compare the cost of meat across different stores or online platforms. Sometimes, you can find better deals by exploring a few options. Pro tip: This does not have to be a laborious task. Using sites or following supermarket’s Facebook pages, helps to compare various specials across the board.

Go beyond meat Incorporate more plant-based protein sources, like beans, lentils, and tofu, into your meals. This not only diversifies your diet but also reduces your meat consumption, allowing you to allocate more of your budget to quality cuts when you do choose to buy meat. Pro tip: Not only are homemade veggies soups low cost and low in calories but such an easy way to incorporate proteins such as lentils and beans into your diet.