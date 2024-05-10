Understanding the difference between pigmentation and melasma

One of the biggest skincare concerns for many people is pigmentation. With winter approaching, many people will experience unwanted skin changes such as the development of dark spots, particularly on the upper lip, on the sides of the face, or on the forehead. Some of these changes can be attributed to pigmentation or, in some cases, melasma.
While pigmentation and melasma are part of the same family of skin disorders, their underlying causes differ significantly.
Genogroup Healthcare reports that pigmentation can stem from various factors such as sun damage, acne scarring, or inflammation. Melasma is predominantly linked to hormonal fluctuations, commonly occurring during pregnancy, menopause, or due to certain medical conditions.
Unlike pigmentation, melasma presents a unique challenge as it involves the overactivity of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin. While laser therapy, sunblock and clinical peels can offer relief, melasma often recurs, especially during increased sun exposure.
“We emphasise the importance of daily sun protection in addressing pigmentation and melasma concerns at all times. Sunscreen, such as Heliocare 360° Pigment Fluid SPF 50+, not only shields against harmful UV rays but also aids in correcting hyperpigmentation, offering a multi-faceted approach to skincare,” Genogroup stressed.
