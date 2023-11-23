Understanding the differences between iron deficiency and anaemia

Taking care of our health is often associated with the pursuit of eternal youth because when we prioritise our well-being, we are effectively preserving our physical and mental vitality. When we choose to maintain a healthy lifestyle, we can minimise the effects of ageing, internally and externally.

This includes exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, getting enough quality sleep, managing stress, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive drinking. But when we neglect our health, we are more susceptible to a range of issues such as chronic illnesses, cognitive decline, and physical deterioration, all of which can accelerate the ageing process. And when our diet lacks essential nutrients, our bodies may experience deficiencies that can lead to various health problems. Conversely, excessive consumption of certain nutrients can also have negative consequences.

Lack of physical activity can lead to a variety of health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and weakened muscles. Meanwhile, a lack of sleep or chronic stress can lead to a range of health issues, including anxiety, depression, high blood pressure and heart disease. In each of these areas, the key is balance.

Micro-nutrient deficiency is a widespread issue affecting billions of people worldwide. Among these deficiencies, iron deficiency and anaemia stand out as silent epidemics that impact individuals of all ages and genders. It’s important to understand the differences between these conditions and take steps to address them for better overall health and well-being. Iron is a crucial mineral that plays a vital role in our bodies. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and the transportation of oxygen throughout our system.

When disruptions occur, patients often struggle to differentiate between “iron deficiency” and “anaemia.” Medshield medical scheme unpacks the fundamental differences: Iron deficiency is the precursor to anaemia. It occurs when the body has insufficient levels of iron, leading to a depletion of iron stores.

This deficiency progresses through three stages: depletion of iron stores, reduction in the body’s iron levels, and eventually, anaemia. In the early stages, iron stores deplete gradually without noticeable symptoms. As the deficiency worsens, iron levels decrease further, resulting in symptoms like pale skin, brittle nails and feeling cold. Pregnant women are at a higher risk due to the increased need for iron to support their growing foetus and blood volume.

Conditions like coeliac disease and inflammatory bowel disease, genetic factors, or underlying health issues can also interfere with iron absorption. Meanwhile, anaemia represents the advanced stage of iron deficiency. It occurs when the body’s iron levels plummet critically, leading to a significant reduction in red blood cell production or oxygen transport. Common symptoms include extreme fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, pale skin and heart palpitations.

Other forms of anaemia can result from vitamin deficiencies, chronic diseases, inherited conditions, or bone marrow disorders. The progression from iron deficiency to anaemia depends on factors such as the underlying cause, overall health, and the ability to address the deficit through dietary changes or iron supplementation. Anaemia can exist without iron deficiency.

Certain types of anaemia do not stem from an iron shortage: Vitamin-deficiency anaemia This type of anaemia arises from a deficiency in specific vitamins, such as B12 or folic acid. Vitamin B12 is crucial for red blood cell production, and its deficiency can lead to megaloblastic anaemia.

Haemolytic anaemia This type of anaemia occurs when the body destroys red blood cells faster than it can produce them. It can be due to inherited conditions or autoimmune disorders. Aplastic anaemia

This is a rare but severe form where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells, including red blood cells. Chronic diseases Conditions like chronic kidney disease, inflammatory disorders, and certain cancers can contribute to anaemia.

Hemoglobinopathies These are genetic conditions that affect the structure of haemoglobin in red blood cells. Sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia are examples of anaemia not caused by iron deficiency. Diagnosing iron deficiency or anaemia involves blood tests to measure haemoglobin levels and other relevant parameters.