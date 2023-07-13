Unpacking the rise of male cosmetic surgery

Most men have stopped boxing themselves and are becoming more exploratory. Gone are those days when make-up was perceived as a “female” thing. Nowadays, everyone can rock make-up. It’s the same with cosmetic surgery. There is a rise in male cosmetic surgery, with most males wanting to modify their physical appearance.

In a study conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, from 2000 to 2020, there has been a 182% increase in botulinum toxin injections for men. Additionally, cosmetic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic procedures among males rose by 29% between 2000 and 2018, and enhancements to the male appearance continue to gain momentum. Dr Alek Nikolic, a renowned specialist in aesthetic medicine, says the rise in male cosmetics surgery is due to several reasons, including the fact that it is becoming more acceptable socially for males to have treatments.

“Males are starting to realise that they can look on the outside the same as they are feeling on the inside. They are being urged on by their female counterparts who are having treatments done. And it doesn’t surprise me that the trend of men trying out botulinum toxin and other treatments are becoming more popular among young men – Gen Z and millennials are more likely to focus on self-care and self-improvement than previous generations,” says the owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement. While getting rid of forehead wrinkles, a lip filler, liquid rhinoplasty and botulinum toxin for ageing prevention are some of the most common cosmetic surgeries among males and females, there is a slight difference between male and female cosmetic surgery.

“The basis and approach to men and women for both surgical and non-surgical techniques are the same. However, the main difference is that aesthetic treatments for men are aimed at not only making them look younger (or looking good for their age), less tired and less gaunt, but most importantly, treatments are also aimed at making them look more masculine. “So more attention is placed on the lower face, including the jawline and chin,” Nikolic explains. He also adds that the pros and cons of cosmetic surgery are the same for both sexes.

“The potential side effects and complications do not really differ. Men are at a slightly higher risk of developing hematomas (a collection of blood), and or a collection of fluid as a response to the surgery. The pros tend to be the same, including improved appearance, boosting self-confidence, etc.” Nikolic believes current popular treatments will lead the trend for the future, including jawline definition, eyelid rejuvenation, neck lift, nasal rejuvenation, chin augmentation, liposuction and male breast reduction. Below are the current top three trending cosmetic surgeries among males.

Lip filler A lip filler is an injection that adds volume to the lips. This procedure is popular among men looking to achieve a more youthful appearance. Most of them lean towards a more conservative and natural look than women. Liquid rhinoplasty

Liquid rhinoplasty is a non-surgical procedure to reshape the nose. The benefit of liquid rhinoplasty is that patients will see immediate results with minimal recovery time needed as opposed to going under the knife. Nikolic states that soft tissue fillers can’t reduce the size of the nose or straighten a deviated septum. Their forte is in improving bumps, indents, asymmetries and even lifting the nasal tip. “This procedure is recommended to those patients that don’t want to undergo plastic surgery and instead are looking for a temporary change or correction,” says Nikolic.

“Dermal fillers will temporarily change the shape of your nose, and you will typically need to visit your doctor every 18 months or so to repeat the treatment.” Botulinum toxin for ageing prevention Botulinum toxin is an injection that improves one’s appearance by relaxing muscles that cause ageing and wrinkles. Unlike females, males need more botulinum toxin as the effect of the treatment is dependent on the number of units used.

Generally speaking, males tend to have bigger and stronger facial muscles, which require higher units to achieve similar results as women. It’s important to maintain a healthy skincare routine after getting botulinum toxin for ageing prevention. Picture: Pexels/@Cup of Couple. Nikolic insists on doing the research before any cosmetic surgery. “I would advise anyone considering aesthetic treatments to do their research, consult with qualified medical doctors and consider all aspects of the procedure, including their desired results before proceeding,” says Nikolic.