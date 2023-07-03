Vaginal infections: beat thrush with probiotics for optimal vaginal health

Vaginal infections might not be a topic that we openly discuss but they are more common than you might think. But what’s most important is to take charge of our vaginal healthcare. Bacterial vaginosis (BV): It can cause unpleasant symptoms like strange discharge, itchiness, and a funky odour. Did you know that around 20-30% of South African women experience BV?

Yeast Infections: Yeast infections can lead to itchiness, burning, and discharge resembling cottage cheese. Believe it or not, they occur in about 27-35% of South African women. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): We all love a good party, but when it comes to STIs, it's better to leave the wild side to the dance floor. STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and trichomoniasis can cause discomfort, unusual discharge, and pain while peeing. Sadly, South Africa has one of the highest STI rates globally, with 5.6 million cases reported annually.

What does it mean when you get the same discomfort over and over again even after treatment? This is a characteristic of the vaginal infections Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) and recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC). Scientific Research published a study on How Vaginal Infections Impact Women’s Everyday Life. The finding of this study shows that managing the recurrent symptoms of the infections remains to be a challenge for women as it has a clearly negative impact on the quality of their lives.

Thrush is a common vaginal infection caused by an overgrowth of yeast (a type of fungus). Probiotics are widely used to improve gastrointestinal (GI) health but they may also be useful to prevent or treat gynaecological disorders, including bacterial vaginosis (BV), candidiasis (thrush). It can be uncomfortable and frustrating to deal with, but certain specific probiotics can be a secret weapon for optimal vaginal health. Anyone can get thrush but those who have weakened immune systems, are pregnant, or have uncontrolled diabetes may be more susceptible.

Signs and symptoms of thrush Symptoms of thrush include itching, soreness, and abnormal discharge. You might also experience pain during sexual intercourse or when urinating.

Probiotics to the rescue: Did you know that adding probiotics to your diet can help maintain a healthy balance down below? Eat yoghurt or take a probiotic supplement to keep your vaginal flora in harmony! Reuterina Femme, a probiotic supplement containing Lactobacillus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus strains, offers a natural approach to maintaining vaginal health. Lactobacillus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus are strains of beneficial bacteria that naturally reside in our bodies, including the vagina. Their presence is crucial for maintaining a healthy balance of bacteria down there. These good bacteria produce lactic acid, which helps maintain the vaginal pH at an optimal level, creating an environment that is unfavourable for harmful bacteria and yeasts.

Clinical evidence supports the effectiveness of Reuterina Femme in treating vaginal infections, reducing recurring thrush, inhibiting infection-causing pathogens, and enhancing the effectiveness of antibiotics. Avoid doing this Ditch the douche: Your vagina doesn't need the unnecessary trouble. Skip the douching and let your body's natural cleaning system do its job.