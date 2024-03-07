Vogue 's Coco Gauff cover illicits mixed reactions about the photographer

Most sportswomen hardly dress up. They spend most of their time in sports gear but when they do clean up, they do it nicely. And it’s great to see fashion magazines like Vogue spotlight sportswomen by putting them on the cover because they, too, deserve to shine.

For its April issue, Vogue put US Open championships tennis player Coco Gauff on the cover, and there were mixed reactions. While many were happy and inspired, others are worried about how the cover looks. “A star for sure in many ways! Does not have the overwhelming game Serena had at her age, but will still win many big titles in the months and years ahead. If her personality stays as it is, she will earn a lot of money just being herself,” said @nickvid007.

Vogue April cover featuring Coco Gauff. Picture: Annie Leibovitz. Fans pointed out that while Annie Leibovitz is a great photographer, she does slack a bit when it comes to photographing covers featuring black artists because the Simone Biles’ cover elicited a similar response. “I know Annie is a great photographer, but I'm starting to think that she just isn’t right the person to shoot these black female athletes,” commented lifestyle content creator, Foyin. Again, just like Biles’ cover, most people complained about Gauff’s cover, too.