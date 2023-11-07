WATCH: Are MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars worth R50? South Africans give their honest reviews

Just like Prime drinks, Mzansi went crazy when it was announced that MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars are launching in the country. The chocolate bars launched in South Africa last month and are available in four variants: Milk Chocolate, Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter), Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice) and Original Chocolate – with each bar costing R49.95.

According to reports, Feastables are a completely gluten-free line of chocolate bars made of plant-based ingredients, mainly sugar cane, cocoa bean, cocoa butter, and sunflower lecithin. Additional ingredients such as roasted almonds and crispy quinoa are added based on the bar's flavour. Founder James Stephen Donaldson, who is famously known as MrBeast, has racked up millions of followers on YouTube.

Many flock to his channel to enjoy fun videos with expensive stunts, gaming and philanthropy. The chocolate bars were a hit in the US since they were launched, racking up more than $10 million in sales in its first few weeks. Feastables is a chocolate bar brand MrBeast launched in early 2022 that claims to “sustainably source” its cacao, offer “carbon-neutral checkout” via TerraCycle, and give cash donations to alleviate food insecurity in the U.S. Due to the treats' massive popularity in many other parts of the world. South Africans were always questioning the YouTuber on when he plans to launch them in SA and Game and Makro stores made it happen!