WATCH: Are MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars worth R50? South Africans give their honest reviews

Just like Prime drinks, Mzansi went crazy when it was announced that MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars are launching in the country.
The chocolate bars launched in South Africa last month and are available in four variants: Milk Chocolate, Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter), Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice) and Original Chocolate – with each bar costing R49.95.
According to reports, Feastables are a completely gluten-free line of chocolate bars made of plant-based ingredients, mainly sugar cane, cocoa bean, cocoa butter, and sunflower lecithin.
Additional ingredients such as roasted almonds and crispy quinoa are added based on the bar’s flavour.
Founder James Stephen Donaldson, who is famously known as MrBeast, has racked up millions of followers on YouTube.
Many flock to his channel to enjoy fun videos with expensive stunts, gaming and philanthropy. The chocolate bars were a hit in the US since they were launched, racking up more than $10 million in sales in its first few weeks.
Feastables is a chocolate bar brand MrBeast launched in early 2022 that claims to “sustainably source” its cacao, offer “carbon-neutral checkout” via TerraCycle, and give cash donations to alleviate food insecurity in the U.S.
Due to the treats' massive popularity in many other parts of the world. South Africans were always questioning the YouTuber on when he plans to launch them in SA and Game and Makro stores made it happen!
@MrBeast I am an follower and I have a problem with your feastables chocolate. The problem is i can't buy it in South Africa and would realy want one.— Barrie de Beer (@barrie_beer) January 10, 2023
In a statement, Massmart marketing vice-president Katherine Madley said: “Since Feastables are hugely popular overseas, we saw the opportunity to be the first to launch them in the local market and expect that our younger customers will be excited about the launch”.
Indeed, people have been excited about the launch as some have even taken to social media to do taste tests and share their judgements on this popular treat.
Here’s what they had to say.
@dalaucrew We bought @Feastables for R500 & asked random people to rate them & would they spend R50 on one? Available at @Makro SA & @Game Stores SA - This is NOT a Paid advertisement. #mrbeast #feastables #dalaucrew ♬ original sound - dalaucrew
@steyn0196 We tried the #feastables chocolate by popular Youtuber Mr Beast. You can get it at any @Makro SA and @Game Stores SA for R50. My husband is a big fan of Mr Beast and I just love chocolate, so I didn’t mind spending the money on this. P.s We weren’t mal to buy Prime or pay R600 for it either. In my opinion, R50 for a quality imported chocolate is reasonable. I answered the is it halaal question, just keep watching. Basically it’s the same concept as eating at a ‘halaal-friendly’ restaurant. You’re more than welcome to judge us, at the end of the day it’s my life and I will answer for my own choices. Anyways, this was fun to do. #Feastables #productreview #mrbeast #southafrica #foodtiktok #chocolate #review #fyp #foryoupage #feastablesreview ♬ Cafe music, corporate VP, comfortable(1277239) - zukisuzuki
@fagan1410 Trying Feastables for our first time in South Africa 🇿🇦❤️thanks mr.beast💪🏽❤️#mr ♬ original sound - Fagan