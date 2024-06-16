WATCH: Cape Town dad opens up about the struggles of being a stay-at-home parent

Being a stay-at-home parent has its fair share of challenges and most parents stepping into the role hardly ever get recognition for their efforts. A proud stay-at-home dad, Grant Scott, aka @daddiesgown, took to TikTok to open up about his experience as a stay-at-home parent and find out how other stay-at-home moms and dads were coping with the job.

Opening up about his role as a stay-at-home dad, Scott said he did the laundry, dishes and all the housework. He said it was more difficult than most people thought it was, especially while taking care of a child. “It’s pretty hard, I won’t lie. It’s a different hard to working at work and the office. It’s a lot harder than you think.

“And this is to the dads out there who just think that your wives just stay at home and they can’t really tell you what they did all day but they know inside that they were busy.” Scott said that being a stay-at-home parent could get lonely. In order to take care of his mental health, he went for walks to the park during the day. “I just hung up two loads of washing with this little kid strapped to me and I’ll tell you, that was a flipping gym work out. I used to play rugby and I’ll tell you what, that was really really hard, really really challenging.

“I just want to put a rant out there and ask other moms how do they do it, or stay-at-home dads: How do you manage to hang up your washing and do your washing with your child?” Commenting on his post, @pruep, said: “I always tell my husband that working is easier than being a stay at home parent...it’s a job that does not end and it’s very unappreciated because it looks easy to most 👏.” Another user, @on.the.dl, said: “Get a play pen with a play mat to put inside with all age appropriate toys. That way he can play in a safe contained environment while you’re doing the housework. You’re doing a great job dad! 💪.”