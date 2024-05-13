WATCH: Chef Lorna Maseko launches new range of sauces

There is magic in being able to make your own sauce from scratch. A well-made sauce can bring a dish together by adding creaminess, flavour or even a bit of texture, which can take your meal to another level.

Can you imagine pasta without sauce, eggs Benedict without hollandaise sauce or a burger without delicious mushroom or cheese sauce oozing down your chin, together with the juices of your lip-smackingly delicious burger? No, well neither can we. But there is an art to making great sauces and it looks like celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has mastered it as she now has her own sauce range. Maseko has recently launched “Pinch of Salt by Lorna Maseko”, a brand of sauces made from fresh ingredients that she said represents her culture and heritage.

Announcing the new business venture on Instagram, Maseko said she was beyond excited. “I’m beyond stoked to announce @pinchofsaltbylornamaseko – a collection of proudly South African sauces that represent my culture and heritage. We’ve started with three (Mild Atchar Mayo, Mild Chakalaka and Tomato Boerie Relish) and ship countrywide,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) Describing the three sauces, Maseko said the “mild chakalaka” relish is not only delicious but also versatile, serving as a perfect accompaniment to a wide range of dishes.

She said whether spooned over pap, enjoyed with braai meats or used as a flavourful topping for burgers and sandwiches, it elevates every meal to a new level. The media personality said the “tomato boerie relish” offers a delightful blend of flavours, where the tanginess of ripe tomatoes, sweetness of caramelised onions and subtle warmth of spices mingle in perfect harmony. Maseko said this relish is more than just a condiment; it is a culinary journey that celebrates South Africa’s diverse culinary heritage and can be savoured on freshly baked bread, paired with grilled meats or used to enhance the richness of savoury pies and sandwiches.

And lastly, in the “mild atchar mayo”, the chef, with her culinary ingenuity, has taken the beloved atchar and elevated it to something truly special and unique. By adding mayonnaise to atchar, she has created a delightful contrast of textures and flavours. She said the creamy richness of the mayonnaise complements the spicy, tangy atchar, creating a harmonious balance on the palate, and each bite offers a burst of flavour – the sweetness of mango, the heat of chillies, the tanginess of vinegar, and the creamy smoothness of mayonnaise.

This sauce can be used as a dip for fries, a spread for sandwiches or a topping for grilled meats. Having come from humble beginnings and growing up in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg, Maseko prides herself on empowering and inspiring South African women. Beginning her career as the first black prima ballerina to grace SA stages, her journey to global recognition took flight as she toured internationally with the company, marking a critical step in her ascent.