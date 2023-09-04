WATCH: Chrisean gives birth during an Instagram Live broadcast

American rapper Chrisean Malone, popularly known as Chriseanrock, has given birth to a boy. On Sunday, September 3, Malone went into labour and recorded everything on her live video on Instagram.

Her followers and fans got to experience the birth with her. More than 100K users watched her welcome her baby into the world and expressed their happiness for her. Although some were disappointed at her baby daddy, Blue Face, they were excited to be part of her first birthing experience and finally become a mother.

New mom, Chrisean Malone. Picture: Instagram. “I really can’t stand that she and that man made a child, but also overjoyed for any woman who becomes a mother. “I hope she’s redeemed with new motherhood and finds a great mad to help her raise this child so he can grow to be a man who knows what healthy love looks like,” said @Oh_Katie_Babie. Blue Face’s mom said her son wasn’t with Malone in hospital because he had a family with Jaidyn Alexis.

“He’s going to be the daddy, but he wasn’t going to be her man in that room and jeopardise the person he might be possibly spending the rest of his life with. “We have to honour and respect the outcomes of sleeping with a dude who already had a family. “So he can’t come over and play house with his baby, but if she (Chrisean) wants me to pull up and be there on his behalf, I got you, but he can’t go against the person that’s had him for the last ten years.”

Blueface’s MOM speaks on him not being there with Chrisean Rock while she was giving birth pic.twitter.com/rQo4QVQnbo — MiddleManMedia (@middlemanmediaa) September 4, 2023 But the truth is, Malone didn’t invite him. She made it clear that she didn’t want him there, which was understandable because the two have been toxic towards each other. Chrisean said she did not want Blueface in the delivery room and was setting boundaries last month on IG live



pic.twitter.com/hVKwzc377O — news boy ☮️🌏 (@Olamile58123222) September 4, 2023 “I simply ain’t invite him, I went to my city to have my child. None of you weird ass people ain’t finna be around my son, I’m all he’s got, I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. “His name is Chrisean, and he will be loved,” wrote the new mom in an X post that has been deleted.

Chrisean Rock speaks on why Blueface was not in the hospital during the birth of their son pic.twitter.com/u9ZQ22VNAh — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) September 4, 2023 And while Malone was in labour, Blue Face was in Miami with other girls. In his defence, he said he broke up with Malone three months ago and would never go back to her. If anything, he was focused on his first baby mama. “Keep it about Blue and Jaidyn, this is not some random girl I picked up to make somebody jealous or troll. Jaidyn been right here for 10 years and 2 kids ain’t never stepped out with another man I won’t find nobody else that solid this late in the game I’m not letting up off her.”