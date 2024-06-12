WATCH: Cookbook author sparks outrage after revealing her controversial method for making scrambled eggs

Eggs are a well-liked, healthy natural whole food that contains a wide range of important nutrients. They are versatile and affordable. Eggs are highly nutritious and come loaded with vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fats.

According to research, eggs are packed with 13 essential nutrients for every stage of life, from infancy to old age. Research reveals eggs have several distinctive health benefits, like helping to improve growth and development, supporting brain health and maintaining vision. They have become a vital part of our daily diet because of the benefits they offer. They are an inexpensive source of good-quality protein and are one of the most versatile ingredients used in cooking.

But did you know that you can make scrambled eggs in boiling water? And, no, we are not talking about the boiling method of a whole egg in water - but scrambling eggs and boiling them in water? Blogger, recipe developer and cookbook author Bethany Ugarte has infuriated foodies on social media after suggesting the best way to make scrambled eggs is to boil them in water. Going by the name @lilsipper on the video-sharing app, Ugarte filmed a video of her using a very “innovative” method of making scrambled eggs.

The creator claimed that scrambling eggs in boiling water will make the “fluffiest scrambled eggs”. In the video, she is seen pouring whisked eggs into a pan of boiling water, which she gently moved around until they cooked through. Ugarte then scooped the eggs out with a drainer and served them straight onto her plate.

“It’s almost impossible to overcook your eggs and you’ll get fluffy ones every time. It's like an egg drop soup technique but you're making scrambled eggs,” she said. #scramble #eggs ♬ original sound - Lilsipper @lilsipper_official Lmk what you think! 🤌 #scrambledeggs But while some may frown at the creator’s method, Ugarte is doing something right - as she has penned a cookbook and hosts a food podcast called “Digest This”. She boasts over a million followers on Instagram and describes her recipes as “healthy” and designed for “digestive health”.

The video caught the attention of social media viewers, who were horrified to see the cooked eggs dripping in water. A user wrote: “Not even salt and pepper?! Who hurt you?” while another wrote “As someone who makes scrambled eggs almost every day, this hurts me.” Another wrote: “Is cooking oil that expensive that you have to use water?”