WATCH: Custard in tea? Man leaves TikTokers horrified with food hack

A man has left the TikTok community in shock after posting an unconventional tea preparation. Some are labelling it a “profanity” against the beloved beverage. The individual, identified as Lem on the app, with the handle @lemtiktok7, shared a video showcasing his stomach-turning twist to the classic cuppa.

The man begins his hot beverage as normal, popping a teabag in a mug of hot water to brew and then getting some biscuits ready to dunk. But instead of grabbing the milk like the rest of us usually would, Lem reaches for a carton of custard. Yes, the runny yellow liquid we bang on our desserts. He proceeds to give the custard a good stir into his cup of tea, much to the horror of thousands of TikTok users. Whether the custard was heated remains unclear, leaving room for concern about potential lumps.

He captioned the clip: “Custard in a cuppa trust me, don’t knock it till you try it.” #foodie ♬ Cream - Lem @lemtiktok7 Custard in a cuppa trust me dont knock it till you try it #fyp In the comments, people were quick to point out what was wrong with the concoction, with one writing: “Egg-based dessert in boiling hot water what could go wrong?” Another said: “Not the curdled custard cuppa and knock-off dodgers,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

“This is an actual sin, curdled egg tea isn’t the one,” said another person. Some people asked him how he had discovered the hack. He replied: “Had no milk left one time and my initiative kicked in.”