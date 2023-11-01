WATCH: Damian Willemse gets a tattoo of the Webb Ellis Cup on his butt

South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time is really one for the books.
Not only did the Springboks break several records but this win was a massive one.
From crazy haircuts to daring tattoos, the Springboks are understandably having the time of their lives.
While people were still shocked by Eben Etzebeth’s haircut that he got at 5am after a joyful night of celebrating, Damian Willemse gave fans something to talk about.
He got a tattoo of the Webb Ellis Cup on his butt, including the years he’s won the Rugby World Cup with South Africa (2019 and 2023). In a reel he posted on Instagram, you could tell how proud he is of his new tattoo.
As expected, the video made it to X and the people are loving it.
“Lmao, this guy has been having the best time of his life, I love it for him,” commented @_Thaso.
Another X user, @ChuluMadikizela, said: “The only tattoo you don’t regret getting no matter where you place it”.
Willemse is not the only person to get the tattoo to on the back of the win. Before the final on Saturday, Grant Mark Renecle, better known as Cleancutskolly on social media, tattooed the Webb Ellis Cup on his thigh.
He trended before the match even started and people were impressed by his faith afterwards.
In other news, Cheslin Kolbe is also the people’s favourite for hugging a fan and accepting her flowers after they landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
As he was being escorted by the police, Kolbe noticed the lady and turned back to acknowledge her gesture.
Below are more reactions about Willemse’s tattoo.
