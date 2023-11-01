WATCH: Damian Willemse gets a tattoo of the Webb Ellis Cup on his butt

South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time is really one for the books. Not only did the Springboks break several records but this win was a massive one.

From crazy haircuts to daring tattoos, the Springboks are understandably having the time of their lives. While people were still shocked by Eben Etzebeth’s haircut that he got at 5am after a joyful night of celebrating, Damian Willemse gave fans something to talk about. He got a tattoo of the Webb Ellis Cup on his butt, including the years he’s won the Rugby World Cup with South Africa (2019 and 2023). In a reel he posted on Instagram, you could tell how proud he is of his new tattoo.

As expected, the video made it to X and the people are loving it. "Lmao, this guy has been having the best time of his life, I love it for him," commented @_Thaso. Another X user, @ChuluMadikizela, said: "The only tattoo you don't regret getting no matter where you place it".