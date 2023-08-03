WATCH: Doctors strongly advise against using erection cream following TikTok lip-plumping viral hack by novice cosmetician

TikTok users have been creative with everything from skinny syrups to mouth-taping. A recent craze that involves using erection cream as a do-it-yourself lip plumper has left specialists worried. In a stunt that has gone viral, where a novice TikTok cosmetician started using erection cream to swell up his soup coolers, experts are calling it stupid and dangerous,

Jerry Mal, a user on TikTok, credited a recent movie he watched for his unique method of pout-pumping, saying, “So I saw a movie and this girl put erection cream on her lips and it made them really big so I wanted to try it.” The ensuing video, which has received over 3.8 million views, shows him using the unnamed brand until it appears as though he smooched a jar of cream cheese. Mal first promised to wait five minutes for it to set but after three minutes he towels off because his kisser is “burning really bad”. His lips certainly appear so lovely after the unconventional operation that they resemble tiny life rafts.

https://www.tiktok.com/@littlechickencutlet/video/6912205734281366790?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowKFljR%2FBoXl6rhe6n80l9sSlS%2Bd8q0CvHkPDA%2FiM9zH0KHcFGUsmt39yt4Exd7tK2GgA%3D&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&language=en&mid=6912205730238335750&preview_pb=0®ion=HK&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAASauBlSjq1CXpvE-YYHbpbPTnFOdfbydZYLYdylvHjsDBItZ2SaV22vPPJeHgWU13&share_item_id=6912205734281366790&share_link_id=03668D44-B29C-4239-A7F3-DF43007DC553&source=h5_t×tamp=1611646311&tt_from=copy&u_code=d6901ie2mmj8l8&user_id=6692538998449439749&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy Erection cream is used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED), often known as impotence, which is a condition where the penis cannot achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for intercourse. The precise product he used is unknown but creams used to increase erections frequently contain alprostadil, a vasodilator that opens blood vessels. He claimed it was a French brand “with a giant penis on it” that he found at a sex shop.

The TikTok beauty expert claimed that he was inspired by the September 2020 film “A Nice Girl Like You”, which features a scene in which Lucy Hale’s character makes the exact same mistake by mistaking erection cream for lip gloss. The influencer generously coated his top and bottom lips with cream, saying it “kind of tingles but doesn’t feel terrible”. But eight minutes later, he said his lips were burning so he made the decision to remove it. He displayed noticeably fuller lips, which prompted his admirers to ask what erection cream he preferred to use.

Before concluding the video, he remarked: ”“I don’t know if it’s safe. If you want to attempt it, go ahead.” According to the “Insider”, TikTok dermatologist Dr Hadley King advises against applying any harsh skincare ingredients, such as retinol, alpha hydroxy acids and salicylic acid to your lips at all costs.“ When used on the lips, King told “Insider”, products that are more tolerable in areas of the body with thicker or oilier skin may be too irritating. In the worst-case situation, a habitual user of the hack could aggravate their already-parched lips, causing them to become red, swollen, blistering and painful.

According to Healthline studies, alprostadil and peppermint oil, which might result in peeling, are found in erection cream. Applying a topical vasodilator to the area can facilitate the procedure because erections call for greater blood flow. Alprostadil, however, could result in stinging, swelling, peeling and allergic responses when applied to the lips, an area with thin, sensitive skin and fewer oil glands than normal skin, according to King. Additionally, some of these lotions contain peppermint oil, which moisturises the skin while also temporarily irritating the body and causing swelling. It makes this penis appear larger when applied, and the same is true of the lips.

A study published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information demonstrates that taking vasodilators as pills increases blood flow, lowers blood pressure and brings on headaches, chest pain and palpitations. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, low blood pressure can cause dizziness, nausea and fainting in addition to making one feel light-headed and nauseated. If you unintentionally ingest too much erection-boosting lotion, it’s possible that the same thing will take place.