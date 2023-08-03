WATCH: Dog goes viral on social media for living the soft life

The internet is funny, especially if you’re having a bad day. Who would've thought we would see the day when adults are jealous of dogs. But a dog named Reign has broken the internet with his lavish lifestyle. This is no ordinary dog living a basic life. Reign is what Kasi (township) people would call a “cheeseboy”.

With more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 609 000 follower on Instagram, Reign’s lifestyle is the epitome of luxury. His owner makes sure he brushes his teeth, takes a warm bath in a bathtub, moisturises him with shea butter and dries him with a clean towel. His videos made it to X (formerly known as Twitter), and most people, especially men, were jealous of him. Reign’s food is cooked with coconut oil, and he eats lamb chops, steak, fresh vegetables, fruit salads, pancakes and all the yummy foods, which is part of the reason people are so envious of him.

Another X user, @thereturnofBWA, said: “This is a new low guys, I have to be honest. Arguing over a woman looking after her dog is kind of depressing. I don’t even have a witty quote tweet for this. I’m just disappointed.” Speaking of a "new low", there is an ongoing trend of men hating women who love their pets. In another episode, a lady and her friends hosted a party for her friend’s dog and men were shocked.

“I will always think it’s weird when people treat their dogs like literal children 'cause they don’t have any,” said @RealLathan, who reposted the lady’s video. The lady responded and told him her friends and her care for dogs because they (the dogs) are part of their families. “This is my video & my friend’s doggie party. It’s not that we treat them like kids, we treat them like something or someone that we care for or love. They’re family. Dogs don’t live forever! Might as well let them enjoy life to the fullest. We are extra because we can be. Period.”