WATCH: Foodies outraged after food blogger makes Ferrero Rocher pasta

With New Year around the corner, foodies across the world are looking for recipes that can add the perfect and unique touch to celebrations. From cakes, cookies and pastries to cocktails and coffee, the options are endless. While pasta is a safe choice for the main course, finishing the meal with a dessert is par for the course. But what if both are combined in a single dish?

One such recipe, posted by food blogger @foodmakescalhappy, has sparked a heated debate on social media. The blogger has created a Ferrero Rocher pasta. The dish has appalled many and left several disgusted. Many people expressed their reactions in the comments section of the clip. The video begins with the blogger preparing white sauce in a pasta pan. He then adds boiled pasta, followed by Ferrero Rocher chocolates and a block of cheese. Next, all the ingredients are stirred well to prepare a cheesy, chocolatey pasta, before it is transferred to a plate.

Once the cooking is complete, the influencer dips his fork into the chocolatey pasta to give it a try. He squeezes his eyes shut while tasting the dish. Did he like it? “Yes, yes, yes,” he captioned the food video while describing the unique creation to be “creamy, nutty, and incredibly comforting”. The recipe did not go down well with other foodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Lee | Singapore Foodie (@foodmakescalhappy) One user wrote: “You are a crazy man. This makes me want to puke.” Another said: “Can people please stop making blasphemies with pasta.” “This is revolting,” posted a third.