WATCH: Gordon Ramsay roasts chef who deep-fried an avocado stuffed with burrata

If you have ever seen Gordon Ramsay cook, you know he is a five-star chef. If you have ever heard him speak, you should know that – unlike his ingredients – his words are very rarely minced. One TikTok creator found herself facing the ire of the “Hell’s Kitchen” star after sharing a recipe that looked – let us say – less than appetising.

The recipe was a whole deep-fried avocado stuffed with burrata. This was served on top of a base of tomato sauce with pre-grated Parmesan and basil. “Burrata should never be stuffed in an Avocado,” Ramsay wrote in the caption of his clip, which has racked up more than 20 million views since the time of publication. The video begins with the British chef watching in shock as the TikToker places some burrata inside an avocado that has been peeled, pitted, and sliced in half. She then rolls the avocado in all-purpose flour before placing it in a bowl with egg wash.

"Nooo! Fresh burrata was not made as a stuffing for the inside of an avocado!" Ramsay exclaims. "They are crying their eyes out right now in Italy!" The TikToker then rolls the avocado in a plate of breadcrumbs, which she says is going to give it a "very flavourful and very crispy coating". Ramsay then puts his hand to his mouth in shock as the TikToker lowers the avocado into her deep-fryer.

He comments: “Burrata should be eaten at room temperature, lightly seasoned and drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil – not deep-fried. “It’s going to shrivel inside and there will be so much leakage you’ll need to see a doctor.” And sure enough, when the creator finally got to cutting open the avocado to reveal the interior, it did not reveal oozing, melted cheese. Instead, it released a watery mess.