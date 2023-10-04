WATCH: ‘In this economy?’: Bag of speckled eggs costing R230 sparks controversy

Soft jelly eggs smothered in delicious dairy milk chocolate and covered with a crisp candy coating that simply melts in your mouth, speckled eggs are a favourite confectionery for many people. Every bite of speckled eggs leads to another and before you know it you will be on your second pack already. But R230 for a 1kg bag? Most TikTokers do not think so.

But those who are addicts of candy do not mind spending that much to fix their cravings. While strolling through a supermarket aisle, TikToker Silva_Sunflower thought she got lucky when she saw her favourite candy: speckled eggs. Her excitement turned into disappointment after realising that the bag cost R230. “And it’s a no from me,” she wrote in the caption under the video.

A third commented: “I can’t be bothered to pay that much.” A fourth wrote: “I would sacrifice my money.” It is no secret that food is becoming expensive and, by the looks of things, many of us will have to cut down on our favourite foods to save some money.

If you are on a tight budget and wondering how you can reduce your food costs, here are a few tips. Have a game plan You need to start by deciding how much money you can put aside for groceries. Write down exactly what you will need to buy, with a focus on essentials first – you can buy treats once you have bought the important items.

Meal prep Not only does a weekly meal prep schedule save you time in the long run, but it’s also much more cost effective when you buy ingredients and prepare meals in bulk. Preparing a number of meals at once can help you save on electricity costs, especially with the electricity price hike.

Cooking a recipe or preparing a dish that you can eat over two or three (maybe more) meals works equally well, and you can freeze the leftovers for another day. Research Many stores have specials. However, if you do not know what the cost of things are at other stores, you could be tricked into believing that the special is indeed a special.