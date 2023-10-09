WATCH: Indian foodies angered by viral video of chicken tikka masala being cooked in an air fryer

Chicken tikka masala is an addictive, classic dish for lunch or dinner where the chicken marinated in aromatic spices is first grilled and then mixed in a finger-licking sauce or tikka masala. This is one of the most popular chicken dishes around the world. Marinated chicken pieces in an Indian spice mix are grilled to perfection in a tandoor or oven or grill and then tossed in a spicy curry sauce.

People believe that it was invented in the 1970s by a Bangladeshi chef in Glasgow, Scotland, who, in order to please a customer, added a mild tomato-cream sauce to his chicken tikka, which is pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yoghurt and curry spices and served on a skewer, kebab-style. Considering the types and speed of techniques used to cook Indian curries, one might not think they can be prepared in air fryers. But one viral video has proved people wrong, although it has also left many Indian foodies displeased.

In the Instagram reel by @thisisplanetfood, a person is seen combining cleaned chicken breast pieces with yoghurt and tikka curry paste. They then air-fry this mixture along with chopped onions for 10 minutes. Once done, they add passata, tomato purée, cream, sugar, and salt. The dish is again placed in the air fryer, this time for 15 minutes. Finally, the person garnishes the tikka gravy with chopped green leaves.

Captioned, “Fancy a curry in a hurry? We’ve got you covered with this super simple, yet oh so delicious air-fryer chicken tikka masala! Perfect for a cozy night in”, the comment section seemed rather divided over the recipe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet Food (@thisisplanetfood) One user wrote: “Do this world a favour, and stay away from Indian food.” A second user wrote: “Bro managed to offend the whole Indian community.”