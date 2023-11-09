WATCH: Is it possible to cook dumplings in 5 minutes? This viral video has left Mzansi pondering

With just a few ingredients needed, dumplings are easy to make but are known to take quite some time to cook. Dumplings can be boiled, fried, baked or steamed. Very popular as a South African delicacy, dumplings are often paired with tripe, chicken, beef and broth to create what you call “comfort food”.

Dumpling is also known as steamed bread. However, some foodies argue that steamed bread and dumplings are not the same (well, that is a story for another day!). If there is one meal that will always be associated with SA, it has to be handmade bread. How most people usually cook dumplings is by placing the dough in a container and steaming it over water in a big pan or pot. The dish can be prepared in a variety of ways around the country. Warm and tasty, they can be prepared in moments.

Generally, cooking dumplings takes 20 to 30 minutes until they puff up but one woman’s hack will leave you pondering, as it did with many South Africans. TikTokker @babalozibisi recently shared a video on app showing how she cooks a dumpling in the microwave in just five minutes. Many were intrigued, some eager to try it out and others sceptical about how well the dumpling was cooked and how it tasted.

To make the dumpling, @babalozibisi used flour, castor sugar, yeast and baking powder. After combining everything together she placed the mixed dough in a plastic dish and popped it into her microwave to cook. Revealing to the viewers that it cooked well, she placed a knife inside the bread and it came out clean.

@babalozibisi # ♬ How We Roll - Ciara & Chris Brown Taking to the comment section, one user wrote: “I tried it is not really nice when cooked from the microwave, it will be like it is plastic.” A second user wrote: “Trust my mom to refuse eating after I tried that.” A third commented: “Never thought of using an ice cream container, you are brave. Thought it was going to explode.”