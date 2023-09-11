WATCH: Local content creator not impressed with the quality of popular retailer’s T-shirt

Almost everyone I know has a Mr Price item because it is one of the most affordable retailers. As much as it sells trendy and affordable clothes, sometimes, the quality can be questionable.

I’ve learned a long time ago to stay away from its skinny jeans because they are tight on the first day you wear them. After that, they become loose. Local content creator Atlegang Songo, popularly known as papi.nicetingz, is another victim of Mr Price’s poor quality garments. Taking to his social media pages, Songo shared a video of a Mr Price T-shirt that lost its quality after the first wash.

The T-shirt went from being a size medium to extra large. “I bought this T-shirt on Thursday and wore in on Saturday. Today it’s Tuesday and I washed it. I saw a similar T-shirt at H&M for R380 and thought they were crazy, I then went to Mr Price and now I regret it,” he said in his native language. Seeing how big the T-shirt was compared to the first time he wore it, he said he was returning it as he still had a receipt.

Songo’s followers also shared their experiences with the retailer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlegang Songo (@papi.nicetingz) “Oh babe, don't forget their jeans, first wear is the best after one wash you will wonder how when you lost weight,” said @thatomogotsi. Others said the quality differs from the labels. Hence, some items are of good quality, while others are not.

“I check the labels when I buy at MRP. If it's not OR Oakridge I don't buy. Those are the best items in MRP according to me,” said @nomhlemokoana. And to be honest, Mr Price is not the only retailer that has such issues. Ackermans also has the same issue with baby vests and rompers. I remember when my baby was still an infant, I bought her some cute rompers at Ackermans, and after the first wash, they were already loose on the chest. It turned out that other parents complained about the same issue.