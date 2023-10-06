WATCH: Looking to add a little spark to your next dinner? Try an edible butter candle

Who doesn’t love butter? We love all types of butter, but recently people have been taking things a step further and are creating edible butter candles for their tables.
Butter candles are said to add light, ambiance and, of course, butter to any table, serving bread, steak, or anything you love to dip in butter, is a fun and interactive experience.
What is a butter candle?
It is exactly what it sounds like; a candle made of butter. Butter candles are typically served with bread, but you can also serve them with anything that you love with butter.
For dipping you can go with it for seafood, vegetables or meats. And for pouring, think mashed potatoes, rice, popcorn – the list goes on and on.
The butter candles on TikTok vary in how they are made, shaped and used. There are instructions for a regular stick of butter shaped into a candle and a wick added into the middle for a quick and easy creation.
Yumna Jawad, who goes by Feel Good Foodie on TikTok, recently shared her recipe for a butter candle which she suggested would be a great addition to your next dinner party.
The basis is fairly simple. You get a block of butter, melt it, and then pour it into a paper cup, add in a candle wick, and pop it in the freezer. Meanwhile, you cut a hole into a big loaf of bread, the same circumference as said paper cup.
Once the butter has been frozen, you cut the paper cup off of the butter and you have got a candle made from butter. Pop it into the bread, light it, and as it melts you rip off chunks of bread and dip it into your burning butter candle.
@feelgoodfoodie Make a butter candle for your next party. AD It’s so easy to make with just a paper cup, candle wick and #danishcreamery Rosemary Salt Butter, which is made with rich, European-quality butter and specialty herbs and salts. It’s a slightly elevated butter, perfect for charcuterie and grazing boards, snacking, or in your favorite recipes. Would you try this fun viral trend? #danishsaltedsticks #danishcreamery #viralrecipeideas #buttercandle IB: @Suzy ♬ original sound - Feel Good Foodie
Are the candles safe? Yes, butter candles are safe! Like regular candles, you will want to keep an eye on the flame once you light it.
If you are worried the wax from your candle wick will leak into the butter, just use some clean kitchen wrap instead.