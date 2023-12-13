WATCH: Man finds two chips in packet promising 25% extra, says it ‘falls short of expectations’

People joke about chip packets being filled with air instead of chips every once in a while. Now, a video of a man opening a packet of Lay’s Classic Salted and finding just two chips inside has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on X by Divyanshu Kashyap. “Dear @Lays_India @PepsiCoIndia, today’s snack session took an unexpected turn. Purchased a 5 rupee classic salted pack with hopeful anticipation, only to unveil a mere TWO chips inside. “Is this the new standard? As a loyal customer, this falls short of expectations,” he wrote.

In the clip, he is seen opening the packet of potato chips. Going by the video, it seems the man started recording to point out that the packaging was closed. However, when he opened the packet, he was left stunned to find out the quantity of chips in it. Towards the middle of the clip, he can be heard saying in the background, “I don't know what kind of Lay's it is.” Soon after this, he opens the packet completely and finds just two large chips inside.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform, garnering more than 36,000 views. People took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One user wrote: "Oh wow!!! You got chips there… I thought you only got flavoured air inside the packet!!! Lucky you!" Another user asked: "Just curious. How did you deduce that there will be just 2 or 3 or… chips to record a video of it? We'll also do the same and sue the brand."