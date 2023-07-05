Independent Online
Wednesday, July 5, 2023

WATCH: Man surprises friend he met online with a cake inspired by their Instagram DMs

Gone are the days when people used to bake a cake just for the day. We are now in an era of beautiful and cool designs. Picture: Pexels/Sergio Arreola

Published 1h ago

When it comes to a birthday celebration it has to involve presents, cards and, of course, the iconic cake.

Gone are the days when people were satisfied with just baking a birthday cake . We are now in an era of beautiful and cool designs.

With a multitude of flavours and the opportunity to experiment with unique designs, people tap into their artistic abilities to turn their special cakes into breathtaking works of art.

In one such example that has recently gone viral on social media, a man is seen making a creative cake for his internet friend's birthday. However, there is a catch. The cake looks exactly like their Instagram chat.

While the cake looks like a regular white icing dessert from the outside, the inside of the delectable creation resembles an Instagram DM chat between the cake creator Pablo Rochat and his friend, complete with two different shades of blue mirroring the text interface.

In the video, the cake is cut and when a slice is removed, it resembles the text bubbles in the chat.

Sharing the video, the user says, “Made a cake for my friend to celebrate his birthday and our friendship we made over Instagram DM (heart emoji).”

Many took to the comment section to share their reaction to the unique cake.

A user wrote: "I had some expectations, but this is not what I expected. Amazing. As always.”

Another user said: "Love the TEXTure of the cake."

"Omg, dude so much effort for the dumbest joke ever. Good stuff!" a third user commented.

A fourth wrote: "Friends I aspire to have."

However, there also was a keen observer who pointed out, "I think it is the only slice that is like that. After he lifted the slice, there was no similar pattern in the cake."

You can read the latest Food digimag here.

