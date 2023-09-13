WATCH: Man’s controversial hack for buying fruit leaves Instagrammers unimpressed

Between selection, purchase, and preparation there is a lot to consider when buying fresh produce. Fruits are very important for promoting good health in human beings. They are the foundation of a healthy lifestyle, hence it is essential for people to include a fairly good amount of fresh fruits in their daily diet.

Fruits are packed with essential fibre, minerals, vitamins, and disease-fighting phytochemicals. Because of this, eating plenty of them every day can help you reduce the possibilities of various major diseases. As much as we need fruit in our diet, buying them is an everyday task, whether it is from busy supermarkets or roadside stalls. But, here is the twist – sometimes those fruits that look picture-perfect on the outside turn out to be disappointing once you slice into them. So, what is the secret to avoiding this fruit regret?

Well, an Instagram reel is here to rescue all those who struggle with fruit selection. These simple tricks claim to offer easy ways to solve a fruit’s quality by simply inspecting its outer appearance. But guess what? Instagrammers do not seem to be extremely convinced as the comment section of this video is full of critical comments. In the video, a man is seen walking straight to the fruit aisle and picking up an avocado. He removes the stem from the first avocado, revealing a yellow inner surface, indicating it’s unripe.

He does the same thing with another avocado which exposes a dark brown inner surface, signalling its spoilage. Finally, the third avocado’s green inner part proves it to be perfectly ripe and ready to eat. Moving on to melons, the man notes that if the stem is green, it means the melon is not ripe, but if it is dry, it is good to go. And when it comes to pineapples, the selection is as simple as assessing the colour. He notes that green pineapples are a no-go, while the orange ones are perfectly ripe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is Hack (@this_is_hack_1) People in the comment section criticised the man’s technique. One user wrote: “It will make the avocado that you have checked become worse, they will suck up the air and it will make the inside rotten.” A second user wrote: “This experience will end up with throwing me out of the supermarket.”