WATCH: Mzansi reacts to R1.5m bed made of pine, horse hair, wool and cotton

It seems that most people may as well have been sleeping on the floor as social media users get insight into what makes a million-rand bed When it comes to buying a bed, most generally look for comfort, size and, well, affordability.

It is estimated that the global sleep industry, which includes mattresses, luxury bedding, pillows, block-out blinds, soundproofing, supplements and apps, will be worth $585 billion by 2024, with sleep tourism also on the rise. It’s a fact, the pursuit of sleep is big business and social media users quickly came to that realisation after local content creator Richard Haubrich posted a video on TikTok detailing what a ‘R1.5m bed looks like’. #hästenscpt #seapoint #luxurybed #chasingafrica #TheGetRichShow ♬ original sound - Richard Haubrich @richardhaubrich THIS IS WHAT A R1.5 MILLION BED 🛌 LOOKS LIKE HÄSTENS CAPE TOWN 📍SEA POINT Want better sleep? Speak to @Hästens Cape Town #hästenscapetown According to Haubrich, if you want to sleep better then you should stroll down to Hastens at Green Point in Cape Town for the ultimate in luxury beds.

Hastens, a Swedish luxury bed maker, produces custom beds with up to 14 layers depending on the model you choose and materials used on the bed, include solid pine and horse hair, cotton and wool. The price of the beds ranges anywhere between R100 000 and R 1.5 million, and celebrity musician Drake is reported to have purchased a R21m custom- made bed. Speaking to a sales consultant at the branch in Green Point, Haubrich questioned the price tag on the bed.

“Everyone is wondering why is it R 1.5m for a bed? I personally don’t understand it.” To which the sales consultant responds: “It’s totally hand-made for you on demand. It’s not sitting in the back of a factory somewhere. It’s an on- demand bed created especially just for you.” Of course, TikTok and Twitter users were a bit apprehensive about the price tag of the bed.