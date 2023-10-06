WATCH: New cookie bar, Carrington Cookie, opens in Sandton City

Carrington Cookies, a cherished family-run enterprise, has recently announced the opening of its newest venture: the Carrington Cookie Bar. Nestled at Sandton City in Johannesburg, the cookie bar is the brainchild of Ayesha Essop, 28, who says, “The idea was sparked by late-night cravings, unexpected guests, empty pantries, and lonely cups of tea.”

With the company Carrington Cookies, Essop's takes pride in offering high-quality, freezer-to-oven cookie dough that brings the joy of freshly baked cookies to any home within minutes. Drawing from her father's guidance and expertise in the industry, she has not only carried forward a legacy but has also forged her own path as a forward-thinking entrepreneur. "Designed with practicality in mind, these preservative-free cookie servings come neatly packaged in resealable bags, allowing customers to bake as few or as many cookies as needed without any mess or fuss.

“It is the ideal solution for those seeking the taste of freshly baked cookies without the hassle. Our freezer-to-oven cookie dough caters to the busy lives of moms, kitchen novices, and anyone craving a quick and scrumptious treat for themselves, their children, or guests. “And for those with dietary restrictions, we offer a gluten-free option, ensuring that everyone can lap up the joy of homemade cookies,” says Essop. If you are a fan of cookies, here are other spots where you can indulge in this famous treat.

Country Bake, Durban Their picturesque bakery is the ideal place to take a break during a busy working day to catch up with some work or meet friends while indulging in a delicious treat. They strive to use the freshest and finest quality ingredients in creating their dishes and desserts.

Located: 185 Musgrave Road, Musgrave Royal Danish, Pretoria Royal Danish boasts a diverse menu with something for everyone. Menu items include ice cream cakes, hot and cold beverages, waffles, ice cream cups and cones, baked desserts, home packs, takeaway chocolate or caramel sauce, and a selection of dairy-free ice cream.

One thing most loved about Royal Danish is that everything is made on the premises. Located: 198 Bernard St, Colbyn, Pretoria. Martins Bakery, Cape Town