WATCH: Newark model goes viral for strutting her stuff on the runway at a funeral

Nothing will ever prepare you for what you’ll see at the end of this video. Newark model Erica L Carrington is trending on social media for her video, where she is walking a red carpet in a stylish silver gown by Vernest Moore. Carrington strutted her stuff on the red carpet runway while photographers snapped pictures of her. The crowd in the front row clapped and cheered for her as she showed off her impeccable modelling skills.

She finally reached her endpoint and blew kisses ... to a man in a coffin. Yep, she was walking the runway at a funeral. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica L. Carrington (@mrs_am_erica) Many people who watched the video, which has made its way to X, were shocked because, like us, they thought it was a fashion show. “Not going to sit here and pretend I ain’t nearly choke to death on my coffee when it reached the end, but details matter.

“The missing detail is the deceased was a designer who made the piece she’s wearing, so she did one last runway for his send-off. It’s actually kinda sweet in context,” commented @NovaFrankly. As a designer, it was fitting for Moore to have a send-off like that, and he’s lucky to have had his last wishes respected because sometimes people don’t care about doing so. We’ve seen it happen at Zindzi Mandela’s funeral. After seeing many comments from people freaking out about her video, Carrington took to Instagram to clarify everything.

She explained that the deceased, Vernest Moore, was a designer and a close friend. His last wishes were that they stage a fashion show at his funeral, hence the red carpet during the viewing ceremony. “When I got dressed this evening, my husband said to me: 'that’s too fashion.’ As if that could ever be a real statement. “I cried so hard that I almost hyperventilated several times (including right before I hit the runway), but I showed up and showed out for you, my dear, and I know you wouldn’t have had it any other way!

“I can hear you now saying: ‘Erica May … you always give me what I need. ’ I promise you … that will never change. Your red carpet viewing was one of the most beautiful celebrations of life I have ever witnessed. “It was truly fitting for the person you were and the life you led. Your star still shines brightly, the only difference now is that it is from the sky. Erica L Carrington, on the Red Carpet in her Ve’Moore Couture,” wrote the model. After seeing her response, people started warming to her video, embracing it.