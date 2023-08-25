WATCH: North West dresses up as Kanye West in Japan

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West is really a daddy’s girl. At only 10 years old, North proves to be a fashion icon like her rapper father Kanye West.

In a TikTok video recorded in Japan with her mom, North channelled Kanye’s “college dropout” fashion era. What makes the video even cool is that Kanye’s “American Boy” was playing in the background. @kimandnorth Living life in Tokyo, ♬ american boy - senia ❦ She wore her father’s long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue-and-orange stripes that Kanye wore for his MTV’s “TRL” appearance in 2004. She paired the shirt with an untucked button-up shirt underneath, baggy grey pants and black boots, completing the look with an oversized chain, the same way Kanye did.

It’s a good thing that Kim saved Kanye’s old clothes for their children because North is having a good time raiding her father’s wardrobe. In July last year at Paris Fashion Week, North unleashed the style icon that she is by wearing Kanye’s blue Pastelle varsity jacket from 2008. All eyes were on her at the Dior Homme menswear show at Paris Fashion Week as she paired the jacket with matching sunglasses, black loose pants, Balenciaga platform Crocs and a mini black handbag.

That week, she slayed all the looks and left no stone unturned. One of our favourite looks was the pinstripe two-piece that she wore. Her mother had opted for a maxi pinstripe dress, but as expected, it was North who looked best. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Social media users commended Kim for being such a cool mom by allowing North to honour her father.