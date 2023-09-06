WATCH: Salty date leaves disturbing message in bathroom

In a TikTok video, a woman named Luna Ray shared her experience of unintentionally matching with a seemingly “unhinged” man on a popular dating app, Hinge. When she decided to invite him over, things took an unexpected turn after she expressed her lack of interest.

Surprisingly, he didn't choose the traditional route of a note on paper or a voicemail or simply just walking away from the ‘situationship’. Instead, he left his message in the most unconventional of places – her toilet. In the short video clip, the 23-year-old couldn't help chuckling at the absurdity of it all, as she discovered the message left by her peculiar online date following his visit to her home. And, of course, this whole incident serves as a valuable reminder of the golden rule: never invite strangers into your home.

“Kicked out a Hinge date within 15 minutes of meeting him because [of] bad vibes, and he asked to use the bathroom before leaving and used my lipstick to write all over the seat,” Ray’s caption reads. “It said, ‘She is effing her ex — run’, and included his phone number so they could contact him for more information,” Ray said in the interview with “Kennedy News and Media”. @lunarayy_ he also wrote “she is effing her ex” because i tried to spare his feelings by telling him i wasn’t over my ex boyfriend :) ♬ original sound - Luna Ray 🌙 I mean, who needs a therapist when you've got this guy, right?

Furthermore, Ray explained the bad vibes started brewing the moment they left the bar and ventured back to her place. But to “spare his delicate feelings”, Ray pulled out the “I'm not over my ex” card, claiming she wasn’t in the right dating mindset. Well, that move didn’t sit too well with Mr who decided the best way to enact his revenge was to turn her toilet into his personal canvas. “Initially I thought it was kind of funny, but I no longer feel that way as he used my lipstick, which is so unsanitary,” she said.