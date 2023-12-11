WATCH: Serena Williams used her breast milk to soothe a sunburn

As we gear up for summer vibes, some handy advice is like gold for beach bums and outdoor lovers. But hold up – here’s the catch: this tip is only for those who can produce it. Well, unless you’re buying it online. Yikes.

We’ve got tons of sun protection products out there but, let’s face it, slathering on sunscreen sometimes slips our minds (come on, people, we really should be doing that!). Now, you’re out and about, and the dreaded sunburn strikes but there’s no after-sun magic potion in sight. Panic mode, right? Well, according to Serena Williams, our tennis queen, there’s a unique remedy we can all try – breast milk.

I know, I know, it sounds a bit out there, like that whole eating-your-placenta trend. Williams took to TikTok, claiming that slapping some breast milk on a sunburn does wonders. It’s a bit unconventional, but hey, who are we to doubt Williams? In the short video clip, Williams shared that she suffered an under eye burn after applying a retinol product and going out into the sun.

“I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun, long story,” she said with a laugh. “Anyway, I’m trying some breast milk. It works for my kid, like they say, ‘put breast milk on everything’, and I have a lot extra, so I’m going to try for like a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.” Her caption reads: “Ok is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye – it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol 🙈.”