“My kitchen is growling at me this morning. As you can see, I’ve got a beautiful male lion looking through my kitchen window,” wrote Dylan. The nature guide revealed that upon waking up, he had wanted to make himself a cup of coffee, however, the visitor staring at him through the kitchen window wouldn’t allow him to take a step because it was protecting the lioness. “I just need to get to that kettle to make some coffee, that’s all (lion roars). But the decision should I go cold turkey this morning? Have no coffee? We’ve got a honeymoon couple in camp and the lioness, she’s lying right here on the wall,” said Dylan.

The male lion can heard growling in the background as Dylan spoke whilst the lioness took a nap. “I don’t know if this chicken wire, chicken mesh is much of a protection,” said Dylan pointing to his window. Despite the sticky situation and the lion’s protests, Dylan managed to get the kettle on an make his cup of coffee.

“I managed to get the kettle on, so were gonna have a good cup of coffee this morning,” said the nature guide. Dylan’s scary encounter has garnered over 4.5M views on TikTok with South Africans commenting on the experience. One user, coldbrew100, said: “He’s watching his next meal the same way we watch our meals in the microwave.”