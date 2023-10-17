WATCH: Tampon trick to remove excess oil from cooked food hard to stomach? Here are digestible hacks that you can try instead

‘Foodtok’ is one of the more popular corners of TikTok, where people go to upload their culinary creations and get advice from other foodies about their own cooking or simply show off a delicious meal they had at a restaurant. While Foodtok is generally a positive space for people to share their creativity with each other, one TikToker’s method for dealing with excess grease just is not sitting well with viewers.

We have all been there; when you are cooking up some ground beef or bacon, it is natural for the meat to let off some grease that accumulates in the pan. In a 10-second video Victoria who is known for her cleaning, recipe, and home hack videos opens and places two new tampons in her frying pan while she cooks, allowing them to sit there and soak up all the liquid. She even seasons and stirs her meal while the tampons are still in the pan.

“Oh yeah… all those toxins leaching out into your food,” wrote a second user. “What an expensive way to drain grease,” another remarked. According to reports, tampons are a potential source of chemical exposure.

Most tampons are made of cotton or cotton blends, although some tampons are made solely of rayon. Studies are increasingly showing that tampons, pads, and period underwear contain toxic chemicals linked to fertility problems, thyroid disruption, cancers, and a slew of other severe health issues. Personally, we do not think we really want any of those swimming about in our evening meal. If you are also finding this hack to be gross, here are other ways that you can remove excess oil from cooked food.

Scoop it out with a ladle or a spoon It may be a home-made curry or the one you ordered from a restaurant. Many times, you see a thick layer of oil floating on the top. Take a ladle and press it against the dish so that oil is squeezed out and fills up the ladle. Now simply discard the oil and enjoy your dish without much guilt.

The ice cube method On her website, television chef Nigella Lawson revealed: “To remove the layer of fat that floats at the top just chuck in a few ice cubes. The fat goes cold and immediately sticks to the ice cubes.” The ice floats on the oil because it is less dense, meaning you can easily remove it once they have gathered the grease particles.

Lawson explained that you can scoop the cubes out with a slotted spoon after a minute or two, at which point you can throw them away. You should never dispose of oil or fat down your sink drain – even in liquid form – as it could cause a blockage when the particles solidify. The chef recommended bringing your casserole, gravy, or whatever you are making back up to heat after removing the ice cubes and serving the dish as normal.

Did you know you can drain oil from fried foods using bread? Picture: Pexels Magda Ehlers Use bread Did you know, you can drain oil from fried foods using bread? With this method, you can now put your leftover slices of bread that are not so fresh anymore to use. What you need to do is, while your food is still frying, get a bowl and layer the bottom of this bowl with a slice or two of bread.

Once done with frying, place the food on the slice of bread. What happens? The bread absorbs all the excess oil and fats from fried food. Use a special fat skimmer tool There are a number of tools available made specifically for removing the hot fat, including a simple fine-mesh stainless steel strainer.