WATCH: This new digital cookbook serves up seafood recipes with sustainability tips

Do you love to cook but don’t always have time to open an actual cookbook? Are you looking for new recipes to add to your repertoire but do not want the hassle of tearing through pages of a book? If that is the case, then you have to check out digital cookbooks. Digital cookbooks have all your favourite culinary resources that can be accessed at any time and anywhere, and they are perfect for when you are looking for inspiration in the kitchen.

Plus, they take up no space on your shelf, because they are electronic. The recently launched is the "Ocean Cookbook 2024: The Whitefish Collection" by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is definitely one to check out. The free, digital cookbook brings together renowned chefs from all over the world to create a collection of delicious, everyday recipes that tell a sustainability story about the seafood we all love.

According to MSC, the cookbook highlights how easy it is to rustle up healthy, affordable, easy-to-make and sustainable seafood dishes at home. The South African edition of the cookbook, dubbed “The Whitefish Collection”, is curated by much-adored and family-orientated chef Naledi Toona, and showcases 12 family-friendly Whitefish recipes. Included in the choice of recipes is Toona’s creamy coconut hake with grilled seasonal vegetables, and all recipes include a “chef’s tip” with her recommendations on how to localise it, substitute it with seasonal ingredients, and serving suggestions.

Toona said cooking has always been an act of love for her and hake is such a versatile, sustainable and quick-to-cook ingredient. She said It allows her to show love to her family, today and to those in the future. Chef Naledi Toona. Picture: Timusiq photography Other recipes include a haddock burger, fish lasagne, and hake balls. The cookbook also features stunning food photography from internationally renowned food photographer David Loftus, and recipes by celebrity chefs including Mitch Tonks of the UK, Dagny Ros of Iceland, and SA’s very own chef Siba Mtongana’s haddock and broccoli bake from an earlier edition of this annual cookbook.