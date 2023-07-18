Rosie Grant is a fearless TikTok user who set off on a culinary adventure like no other. While many of us associate graveyards with sadness and horror movies, Grant decided to turn a little rain into sunshine. Instead of trying out the latest fancy dishes, she made dishes from recipes engraved on gravestones. Each recipe holds a unique story, from cherished family favourites to local specialities.

In times of remembrance of our departed loved ones, traditions take on a profound and touching significance. Many people express their love and respect by bringing flowers and lighting candles. Grant found a new way to show respect. The caption to her recently uploaded video reads: “2 years ago I learnt people left recipes on their gravestones.”

Grant's fascinating discoveries shed light on an intriguing pattern among the gravestones: a vast majority of them belonged to women who had a sweet tooth and left behind dessert recipes. These recipes ended up transforming her perspective on death. Grant makes the recipes at home and eats the dishes at the gravesite.

Viewers were amazed and touched by the idea, and some hoped to have a recipe engraved on their stones too. ‘’This is so weirdly sweet I hope strangers would do this at my headstone someday,’’ a user commented. ‘’I want a gravestone recipe of my family’s long-held lace oatmeal cookie recipe when I die. Never seen anything like it, scoured the internet,’’ wrote one.

Grant also investigated the stories behind these recipes, trying to figure out who these women were and why they shared these special dishes. She said she could tell a lot about their personalities from the ingredients they used. Some were daring and bold, while others seemed gentle and kind-hearted. One viewer commented: ‘’Wow, this is incredibly beautiful. Thank you for sharing and keeping their memory alive.“