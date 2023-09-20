WATCH: Viral video showing how to get rid of red wine stains impresses Instagrammers

Getting stuck with a stubborn wine stain after an epic Saturday night with friends is always a headache. Especially if somehow you had the courage to bring out the white top you had been saving for an important event someday. Well, it looks like you will not have time to mope around any more because a man who goes by the name of Zachary Pozniak is here to solve your stain-related problems.

Pozniak is a self-proclaimed expert at getting nasty stains out. In a video that quickly went viral on the internet, he showed his followers how he gets rid of stubborn wine stains on his rug or clothes after a night using kitchen ingredients and home appliances. Pozniak first pours some wine on his white and sky blue-hued carpet. If that was not enough, he even revealed that he was going to let that stain sit overnight. He said: “I am going to show you how to get red wine out of a white carpet. But I am also going to let this sit overnight to make it a little harder for myself because this is actually pretty easy.”

All you need is some vinegar, water, a clean towel, and an iron and you will have your white carpet back as new. Pour the water and vinegar mixture on the stain and put a towel on top of it. Next, iron on the towel until you see the stain transferring on the towel. Repeat the process until your stain is gone completely. Pozniak’s extra little tip for people is that they can also use hydrogen peroxide to correct any remaining colour on the rug and let it air dry.