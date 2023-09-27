WATCH: We've all been eating chicken wings wrong this whole time

Chicken wings are one of the most popular foods in the world. They are simple, easy to cook, full of protein, budget-friendly, and a fun, hearty finger food for parties and week-night dinners alike. My favourite part of a chicken has to be the wing. Whether I am nibbling on one as I slice up a whole roasted chicken, or feasting on a messy pile of saucy buffalo wings, they are fun to eat and so satisfying to a meat lover like me.

But I have just realised that I have been savouring them the wrong way this whole time, and I can bet that you’ve been too! A recent viral video claims to demonstrate the proper way to eat chicken wings. This clip was shared by an Instagram meme page with the caption: "So I've been eating chicken wings wrong this entire time."

This bizarre method has social media users debating whether it is life-changing or disgusting. In the video, a woman is seen biting the wing in the middle to easily free up the bones. The clip has left the internet divided. The majority of users said that this was the most unhygienic way of eating chicken and many claimed that this way was also wrong as one cannot dip it in any sauce. One user wrote: "You're eating wings wrong if you're not dipping in the ranch."

A second user wrote: “Nah - I have to pick out all the stringy fatty pieces and yucky stuff inside. I will never bite into chicken or anything else without pulling it apart first.” A third commented: “I don’t eat the veins in chicken! So this doesn’t apply to me!” Some noted that not all chicken wings will work with this method.