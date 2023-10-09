WATCH: Woman gets dragged for her ‘intestine-wrapped chicken feet’ dish

Chicken feet and intestines are a popular delicacy in many African cultures. They are more than just a novelty, they are an explosion of textures and flavours that will surprise and delight your senses. These can be served as a snack, cold dish, soup or main dish in a variety of regional cuisines.

Truth be told, the least appetising of all chicken parts, by all standards, are the feet and intestines. Despite the stigma attached to them, they are offered in most African restaurants. A foodie on TikTok, who goes by the name PaBvute Gourmet, showed the internet how she cooks the two delicacies at the same time. But people were not happy with her way of doing it: wrapping intestines around chicken feet. She washes the meat, wraps the chicken feet in intestines and then, puts them in a pot. She adds a chopped onion, salt and fresh herbs and let the dish simmer on the stove.

After some minutes, she adds spices and a chopped tomato and lets it cook for another few minutes before serving. The end product left many people in disbelief. @pabvute_gourmet Y’all said no to the chicken heads so l made the chicken feet 🤣 ♬ Le Monde - Richard Carter Many questioned wrapping the chicken feet in intestines. Others said the dish looked undercooked because the chicken feet were pink after they were cooked. “Everyone is creative here, aowa banna and I was so determined to see the real end product,” wrote one user.