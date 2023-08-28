WATCH: Woman incorporates mushrooms into lasagne to 'microdose' family

What in the Jada Pinkett Smith is this? One savvy lady decided to work her mushroom magic and sneak those ‘shrooms into her family's dinner. It doesn’t sound legal but according to a video posted to TikTok with a sneaky caption: “Microdosing my picky family with ‘Lion’s mane’ mushrooms.”

In a video, she cracked open a box to reveal those shaggy, mysterious white fungi treats: "No dementia on my watch.“ Perhaps this is the new way parents add health supplements to family dinners. I guess “tripping” is part of a healthy diet. This reminds me of the Jaden Smith ordeal, who recently came out stating that his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced him and the rest of the clan to psychedelics.

He told "USA Today": "I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family," he said. "It was just her for a really, really long time, and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways." Additionally stating that the Smith family has strategically used psychedelics in the past to address family conflict. The report, "Psilocybin with psychological support for treatment-resistant depression: an open-label feasibility study", highlights that depression constitutes a significant portion of the worldwide disease burden and lacks effective treatments.

Earlier research has indicated the potential antidepressant impact of psilocybin (an active compound found in magic mushrooms). The study extends this previous work by examining the viability of using psilocybin as a therapeutic approach for treating unipolar, treatment-resistant major depression. As stated in Emma’s video, the benefits of Lion’s mane include; stimulating the growth of new brain cells, helping with depression and anxiety, and supporting gut heart and immune health.

Luckily, these weren’t the trippy mushrooms, it seems the family was satisfied and in no way high. Viewers thought it was a spectacular idea, @Rissa wrote: “Lions mane is great for adhd as well!” While @Kayla commented: “I regularly hide mushrooms in meals. hubby hates mushrooms but has no idea he's been eating them at least weekly for 5 years 😂😂.”