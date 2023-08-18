Independent Online
WATCH: Woman throws boyfriend’s mom’s ashes into lake

A woman was accused of throwing her boyfriend’s mom’s ashes off a bridge. Picture: Pexels

Published 2h ago

This story involves heartbreak, a bridge and an unexpected twist that might just make you question humanity's decisions.

There’s a video making the rounds on Twitter that’s got everyone talking. In the clip, we meet a woman whose clearly not one to mess with. The woman can be seen tossing ashes off a bridge.

So, why in the world would someone do such a bizarre thing? Turns out her boyfriend cheated on her and she decided to throw his mother’s ashes off a bridge into the water.

The caption on Twitter reads: “Woman throws her boyfriend's mother's ashes into a lake because he cheated on her.”

It's the kind of story that makes you scratch your head and wonder if this is all a prank. His poor mom had nothing to do with her cheating son and now her spirit is roaming in an unusual place, haibo!

“The way she dusted her hands off at the end... WOW,” commented one. It does look like this is not her first rodeo.

While another wrote: “That’s one thing you just don’t do. I don’t play around with spirits or their graves/urns. no thank you 🥹”

“This is like legitimately requesting for ancestors to haunt you for the rest of your life. I WOULD NEVER,” wrote another.

Some news reports are stating that the woman allegedly got arrested and fined for her behaviour but tweeps are not convinced that it’s the same person.

