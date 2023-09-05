When it comes to TikTokers, one thing is abundantly clear: trends on the platform can either catapult you into the spotlight or leave you secretly cringing. Unsurprisingly, there's yet another trend sweeping through the TikTokverse and it’s all about the world of Wes Anderson's cinematic creations.

For those not in the know, Wes Anderson is a renowned filmmaker known for his distinctive visual style and whimsical storytelling. People enjoy his movies because of the authentically designed backgrounds, interesting and unusual characters, and the blend of nostalgia and weirdness in a special way. The latest TikTok trend takes on the unique Wes Anderson filmography, from intricate set designs to iconic costume choices, and the symmetrical shots and colour palettes that are his signature to the idiosyncratic film.

Some even attempt to recreate his distinct visual style in their own creative projects. One particular TikToker took it a step further by incorporating the trend to her Grandma’s funeral. Yes, one of the worst occasions in life. @angelafvlynch’s caption reads: “RIP Grandma, you’ll slay on in our hearts.”

“From someone that grew up in the Midwest, this absolutely wins this trend.“ “My grandkids better show up and out for my funeral like this,” wrote another. It appears that either humans have grown desensitized to the point where funerals are no longer private and mourning spaces, or the world has evolved into a place where art is much more highly valued.