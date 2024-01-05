WATCH: Would you try a cocktail garnished with black ants?

Bizarre food experiments are now considered a somewhat norm social media. Every day people try new recipes and come up with new combinations.

And while some experiments get all the love, others are received with shock and horror. We have seen cricket-flavoured ice cream, and now the latest addition to the “bizarre food” list is a cocktail with black ants as a garnish. This creation has since received widespread backlash.

Introduced on video by food blogger Nitin Tewari, who goes by the name “Mr Bartender” on Instagram, the cocktail shared is from Seefah restaurant, which is located in Mumbai, India. The video begins with Tewari explaining all about the place where he tried the unique ant cocktail. As per the menu, the drink named “The Antz” has mezcal, tequila blanco, grapefruit, vetiver, and saline in it, and most notably, the black ants.

In the comments section of the post, he further explains that the ants were roasted, which added a crispy element to the drink. “Cocktail with ants as garnish. Will you try this cocktail? Share this with your friend who loves cocktails and will be eager to try this cocktail,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Tewari (@mr.bartrender) As much as Tewari expressed admiration for this drink and its garnish, it did not receive positive comments from internet users.