WATCH: Would you wear a ring set with your partner’s pubic hair?

Custom jewellery maker and content creator Amanda Booth has left social media users divided on whether her latest custom-made rings are a timeless symbol of love or a stomach-turning, vomit-inducing creation to leave in the abyss of the internet. Booth posted a video on TikTok about how she created a pair of rings for a couple. The rings were set with the couple’s pubic hair.

@amandaldbooth I always love being challenged with something new ♬ original sound - ✨Amanda Booth✨ In the video, Booth reveals that the couple shipped their pubes to her, and she can be seen setting the DNA samples on the rings. “I had some amazing clients give me a challenge with something new. They each sent me each other’s pubic hair, and I’m setting the hairs into, uhm, these beautiful rings,” said the jeweller. Booth also revealed that her clients made a request for the centre of the rings be made dark blue, so that the pubic hair can stand out.

“I don’t normally work with settings but if clients have settings that they want me to use, then I can totally do that,” explained Booth. She also revealed that the rings were accompanied by “jizzy jewellery", which is jewellery made from semen. Booth’s video captioned “I always love being challenged with something new” has received close to 4.9M views on TikTok.