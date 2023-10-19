Weighted blankets: The science behind this mindful technique in easing anxiety and depression

During a recent webinar organised by The South African Depression and Anxiety Group and Discovery Health, alarming statistics regarding mental health were revealed. It was disclosed that depression is the most prevalent form of mental illness, both globally and in South Africa. Shockingly, it was reported that 1 in 3 individuals in South Africa experience a mental health issue, while only 1 in 10 people with a mental health problem have access to appropriate treatment.

The widespread occurrence of depression remains a significant concern in both local and international contexts. Depression and anxiety can have different underlying causes and biological mechanisms in different individuals. Therapy and counselling are commonly used to address the psychological aspects of depression and anxiety.

Different therapeutic approaches, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) or mindfulness-based therapy, offer individuals the opportunity to explore and manage their thoughts, emotions, and behaviours in unique ways. There are multiple ways to treat depression and anxiety because these conditions can vary in severity and individual experiences. Additionally, what works for one person may not work for another. The goal of offering various treatment options is to provide individuals with choices and increase the likelihood of finding an approach that suits their specific needs.

Here are some reasons why there are many ways to treat depression and anxiety: Researchers have found that aerobic exercise can help treat mild depression. A brisk walk around the neighbourhood, a few sets of tennis, and invigorating laps in a pool increase endorphins and stimulate norepinephrine, which can improve a person’s mood. Most psychological and medical experts agree that the most effective way to improve your mood and climb out of the hole depression can make you feel like you’re in is to use a combination of these therapies.

What is a weighted blanket and how do they help in managing depressive episodes? The pressure from the blanket simulates the feeling of a comforting hug or a gentle massage. Picture: Kate P /Unsplash Weighted blankets have gained popularity in recent years as a potential solution for managing anxiety and depression. These blankets are designed to provide deep pressure stimulation, which can have a calming effect on the body and mind. We will explore the science behind how and why weighted blankets help ease anxiety and depression.

What are weighted blankets? Weighted blankets are blankets filled with small, evenly distributed weights, such as glass beads or plastic pellets. The weight typically ranges from 5 to 13 kgs, depending on the individual's body weight. The pressure from the blanket simulates the feeling of a comforting hug or a gentle massage.

How do they work? Weighted blankets work by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation and reduces stress. According to a study published in the Journal of Occupational Therapy in Mental Health, DPS can help lower heart rate and blood pressure, leading to a sense of calmness and improved mood.

Weighted blankets have been found to increase the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. Serotonin is often referred to as the feel-good hormone, as it helps regulate mood, sleep, and appetite. Weighted blankets have been shown to improve sleep quality by increasing the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. A study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders found that participants using weighted blankets experienced reduced tossing and turning, resulting in a more restful night's sleep.