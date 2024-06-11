What is blatjang? The South African chutney named among 50 best dips in the world

One type of food that reflects the rich diversity and robust flavours of many world cuisines is chutney. Each country has its special chutneys and relishes made using local ingredients and spices.

Recently, a South African chutney received global recognition when it was featured among the “50 Best Dips in the World”. The list was released by popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas. It is based on its rankings as of June 2024. This local chutney occupied the 48th position. The list was topped by Toum from Lebanon. Guacamole, the popular Mexican delight, was ranked 4th, and the famous hummus was placed 10th.

What is blatjang? As mentioned, blatjang is a South African chutney. There are many different varieties of this chutney, from slightly spicy to very spicy.

It is made of dried fruit (usually apricots and peaches) and chillies cooked in vinegar and is a staple in most SA households. In addition to ketchup and mayonnaise, you will often find blatjang on the dinner table, and it is traditionally served with dishes such as bobotie and braai. It is a pride of Cape Malay cuisine, and the recipe is one of the oldest around. According to “Kids Encyclopedia Facts”, blatjang has its origins in Indonesian, Malay, Indian, and Dutch influences, reflecting SA's diverse culture.

They reveal that blatjang is an Afrikaans word that can be drawn from "belacan" in Malay or "blachang" in Indonesian, which is an unrelated condiment to the chutney. "The taste of blatjang, unlike most chutneys, can be tangy, sweet, and fruity like Mrs Balls' Fruit Chutney, which has a smoother texture and is traditionally made with dried apricots (or peaches or mango), raisins or dates, onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, salt, ginger, fresh mustard, vinegar and red chilli," reveals the website. Broadly, the word chutney is now applied to anything preserved in sugar and vinegar, regardless of its texture, ingredients, or consistency. It is served with everything from basmati rice to bread like naan or dosa to curry dishes. Elsewhere in the world, you may see a variety of chutneys paired with dishes, like onion chutney with roasted meats or a fruity apple chutney with a buttery, creamy cheese like brie or goat cheese.