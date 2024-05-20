What is ghee, the clarified butter we could eat with a spoon?

Ghee holds a special place in the hearts and kitchens of many. With its history deeply rooted in Indian tradition dating back centuries, in recent years its mainstream popularity has steadily grown and these days ghee has become an increasingly popular choice in many kitchens. Below, we take a look at the rich history of ghee as well as the various health benefits it can provide.

What is ghee? Ghee is simply butter with the milk solids and water removed to leave behind a rich and concentrated oil. It is traditionally made from the revered cow’s milk like regular butter, and by removing the milk solids, ghee contains less lactose than butter, which makes it easier to digest.

Ghee is a traditional Indian food and has been enjoyed in the Middle East and Asia for thousands of years. It is also frequently used in Ayurveda and other healing medicines. According to health experts, ghee is a good source of healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for overall health. These fats can help keep the body warm during winter and provide energy. Additionally, ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which support immune function, bone health and skin health.

Ghee's journey from ancient traditions to modern kitchens around the world is a testament to both its versatility and its timeless appeal. It can be used for sautéing, frying and roasting. Its rich, nutty flavour adds depth to a wide range of dishes, from vegetables to baked goods. Some may even use it to spread on toast or add to foods like popcorn and cakes as an alternative to butter. Ghee can be used as a replacement for butter or oil in any of your favourite dishes. It cooks without burning, so ghee makes an excellent choice for frying eggs, making grilled cheese and sautéing proteins or veggies.